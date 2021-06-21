Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani get nostalgic as 'Kabir Singh' clocks 2 years

As 'Kabir Singh' clocked two years on Monday, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani celebrated the film's anniversary revealing June is her lucky month.

Having made her debut with 'Fugly' in 2014, Kiara stepped into Bollywood seven years ago. Over the years, she delivered spectacular performances in varied films carving a place for herself as one of the most promising and bankable actors.

With 'Kabir Singh', Kiara delivered her biggest blockbuster turning into an overnight sensation, winning hearts all over. The film also starred Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

Commemorating the two-year anniversary of the romantic drama, Kiara took to her Instagram story and wrote, "June will always be the most special month for me! To the film that changed our lives forever. Major Missing."

On the other hand, Shahid shared a short video clip, featuring him from the film. "2 years of Kabir Singh," he captioned the post on Instagram.