Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and other B-town machos take over house chores amid lockdown

Bollywood’s men are at work. While their onscreen narratives can raise red flags over misogyny and sexism, their off-screen gestures prove that they’re the true crusaders of equality. From cooking to cleaning, our heroes have taken over house chores, amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor took over the kitchen to treat his wife Mira Rajput with some pancakes. Mira took to Instagram stories, where she wrote: "Waiting while the husband cooks me some pancakes."

She then shared a photograph of the dish made by Shahid on the photo-sharing website. Mira captioned: "Success. I'm glad I put my feet up so he can step into my shoes." Shahid too seemed excited about Mira liking what he made. He wrote: "She actually ate it."