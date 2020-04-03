Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and other B-town machos take over house chores amid lockdown

Bollywood’s men are at work. While their onscreen narratives can raise red flags over misogyny and sexism, their off-screen gestures prove that they’re the true crusaders of equality. From cooking to cleaning, our heroes have taken over house chores, amid the coronavirus lockdown.
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor took over the kitchen to treat his wife Mira Rajput with some pancakes. Mira took to Instagram stories, where she wrote: "Waiting while the husband cooks me some pancakes."
She then shared a photograph of the dish made by Shahid on the photo-sharing website. Mira captioned: "Success. I'm glad I put my feet up so he can step into my shoes." Shahid too seemed excited about Mira liking what he made. He wrote: "She actually ate it."
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan celebrated his sister Kritika Tiwari's birthday by baking a cake. He took to Instagram, where he shared that he baked a "biscuit cake" for his sister amid COVID-19 lockdown. "Lockdown ka fayda - Celebrating Kittu's bday together after 7 years.... Chota Cake Banane gaya, Bada Biscuit ban gaya...(Went to make a small cake instead made a big biscuit cake) Happy Birthday Doctor KiKi ..Pride of the family," he captioned the image.
Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao turned chef for his ladylove Patralekhaa. He shared pictures clicked by the latter while he chops vegetables with filmmaker Viveck Daaschaudhary. The end result was a delicious spread of channa masala, moong ki dal and quinoa.
Neil Nitin Mukesh
Neil Nitin Mukesh treated his wife Rukmini, who has been "tirelessly working without any help", by making her a cup of quarantine famous dalgona coffee.
Nitin took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself holding a cup of coffee and said: "While she prepares breakfast everyday, lunch everyday and dinner everyday... I thought this morning I will surprise her with something that she likes... It's the new craze dalgona coffee guys."
Rukmini took to the comments section and replied: "Thanks for making the best coffee ever! love you. Let's have another round of your shoulder work out in an hour."
Riteish Deshmukh
Ajay Devgn's "Total Dhamaal" co-star Riteish Deshmukh wished the actor on his 51st birthday with a TikTok video in which he is seen washing utensils while his wife,actress Genelia holding 'belan' in her hand. The couple made a goofy video on Ajay's song "Mauka milega toh hum" from the 1994 movie "Dilwale".
