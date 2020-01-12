Shahid Kapoor hides his face after getting 13 stitches while shooting for 'Jersey'; see pics

Shahid Kapoor, who was in Chandigarh, shooting for his upcoming film 'Jersey', was spotted at the Mumbai airport with wife Mira Kapoor, on Saturday.
Shahid's 'Jersey' is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original movie. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.
Shahid injured himself while shooting a cricket sequence for the sports drama and had to get 13 stitches on his lower lip. The actor has returned to Mumbai to rest for a couple of days until his wound heals. Shahid will then resume to work and continue shooting for Gowtam Tinnanauri's 'Jersey'.
In the pictures, Shahid can be seen hiding his face with a mask as he walks towards his car with wife Mira Kapoor.
"Shahid was playing perfectly fine and rehearsing before the shot, when the ball unexpectedly came and hit him on the lower lip and cut open a wide gash where blood started gushing out!! He was immediately taken for treatment and a doctor was rushed to see him," said a source.
"To close the wound, stitches were sutured by the doctor. All this has left the actor with a heavily bruised lower lip, and hence he will not be able to shoot for the film till the swelling subsides and the wound is healed to enable him to emote freely. Shahid is doing everything in his power to speed up recovery so he can resume the shoot in 4 - 5 days," added the source.
The movie also features Mrunal Thakur, and is being presented by Allu Aravind, and produced by Aman Gill and Dil Raju.
Inputs from IANS
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)