Shahid Kapoor hides his face after getting 13 stitches while shooting for 'Jersey'; see pics

Shahid Kapoor, who was in Chandigarh, shooting for his upcoming film 'Jersey', was spotted at the Mumbai airport with wife Mira Kapoor, on Saturday.

Shahid's 'Jersey' is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original movie. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.

Shahid injured himself while shooting a cricket sequence for the sports drama and had to get 13 stitches on his lower lip. The actor has returned to Mumbai to rest for a couple of days until his wound heals. Shahid will then resume to work and continue shooting for Gowtam Tinnanauri's 'Jersey'.

In the pictures, Shahid can be seen hiding his face with a mask as he walks towards his car with wife Mira Kapoor.