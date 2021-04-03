Shahid Kapoor flaunts Rs 2.2 lakh backpack in a dapper ensemble at Mumbai airport

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor turned up at the Mumbai airport in a dapper ensemble.
The stylish star exuded summery vibes in his white capris and hoodie, paired with a black cap and sunglasses.
However, it was his leather backpack that grabbed eyeballs of the fashion police.
Shahid accessorized his look with a Givenchy Antigona soft backpack that costs a whopping USD 2990, which is Rs 2,19,400 approximately.
Check out the pictures below.
On the work front, Shahid's film "Jersey" is all set for a Diwali release. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 5.
Shahid's upcoming sports drama is a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had also helmed the 2019 original. It also stars Mrunal Thakur.
The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.
Besides that, Kapoor is all set to play the lead role in filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming project.
The 'Kabir Singh' actor shared the update by posting a picture of himself with the filmmakers as they dive into the pre-production stage of the project on Instagram stories.
In the project, Kapoor will be seen opposite actor Raashi Khanna whom he introduced later in his Instagram story and welcomed her onboard.
