Shahid Kapoor flaunts Rs 2.2 lakh backpack in a dapper ensemble at Mumbai airport

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor turned up at the Mumbai airport in a dapper ensemble.

The stylish star exuded summery vibes in his white capris and hoodie, paired with a black cap and sunglasses.

However, it was his leather backpack that grabbed eyeballs of the fashion police.

Shahid accessorized his look with a Givenchy Antigona soft backpack that costs a whopping USD 2990, which is Rs 2,19,400 approximately.

Check out the pictures below.