Shahid Kapoor comes to the rescue of Bollywood background dancers, transfers money to their bank accounts

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira and their kids are reportedly staying at Radha Saomi retreat in Beas in Punjab. The actor flew there with his family, on March 17 and will reportedly be back in Mumbai once 'all this dies down'.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in a sports-drama titled 'Jersey'. Like many other movie productions, the shoot of 'Jersey' has been put on hold, owing to the coronavirus crisis.

After Vikas Bahl's 'Shaandaar', the sports drama would see father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and son Shahid sharing screen space together.

Film 'Jersey' revolves around a father named Arjun (Nani), a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties because of his desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son's wish of an Indian jersey as a gift. How he makes it big despite being limited by his age forms the essence of the story.