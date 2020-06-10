Shahid Kapoor comes to the rescue of Bollywood background dancers, transfers money to their bank accounts

Amid the coronavirus crisis, 'Kabir Singh' actor Shahid Kapoor has reportedly come forward to provide financial aid to Bollywood background dancers. Shahid will be providing support to 40 background dancers, who he has worked with in the past.
Touted as the most versatile actor in the industry, Shahid actor has come a long way from featuring as a background dancer to landing lead roles with the toughest narratives. The actor is now doing his bit to help people during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to an exclusive report by Times of India, Shahid Kapoor has transferred money to the back accounts of the dancers and will be helping them for the next 2 to 3 months. The actor has reportedly shortlisted dancers, who he worked with in his initial days of the career. It also states that he will be helping dancers from choreographer Bosco and director Ahmed Khan's groups. The list includes dancers who have worked with the actor in popular songs like 'Dhating Nach', 'Shaandaar' and 'Agal Bagal'.
Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira and their kids are reportedly staying at Radha Saomi retreat in Beas in Punjab. The actor flew there with his family, on March 17 and will reportedly be back in Mumbai once 'all this dies down'.
On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in a sports-drama titled 'Jersey'. Like many other movie productions, the shoot of 'Jersey' has been put on hold, owing to the coronavirus crisis.
After Vikas Bahl's 'Shaandaar', the sports drama would see father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and son Shahid sharing screen space together.
Film 'Jersey' revolves around a father named Arjun (Nani), a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties because of his desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son's wish of an Indian jersey as a gift. How he makes it big despite being limited by his age forms the essence of the story.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)