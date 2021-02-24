Shahid Kapoor birthday special: From 'Kaminey' to 'Haider', top 5 movies of the versatile actor

Shahid Kapoor was born on February 25, 1981 in New Delhi to Neelima Azeem and Pankaj Kapoor. Shahid was always fond of dancing. He joined Shiamak Davar's dance institute at the age of 15 and impressed everyone with his moves.

Shahid appeared as a background dancer in the films 'Dil To Pagal Hai' and 'Taal' in which the dance sequences were choreographed by Shiamak. Shahid quickly went up the ladder and became a dance instructor in the academy.

The 'Kabir Singh' of Bollywood appeared in commercials for Pepsi, KitKat, Close-up and numerous other renowned brands. He also served as an assistant director to his father on the show 'Mohandas B.A.LL.B.'

Shahid made his on-screen debut with Ramesh Taurani's teenage romance 'Ishq Vishk'. He turned down 'Style', the hit sex comedy in order to make his debut in a Taurani film.

These are the Top 5 movies starring Shahid Kapoor

Jab We Met