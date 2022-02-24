Shahid Kapoor Birthday Special: From 'Jab We Met' to 'Kabir Singh', 5 best movies of the versatile actor

Shahid Kapoor was born on February 25, 1981, in New Delhi to Neelima Azeem and Pankaj Kapoor.

Shahid was always fond of dancing and he joined Shiamak Davar's dance institute at the age of 15. He appeared as a background dancer in the films 'Dil To Pagal Hai' and 'Taal' in which the dance sequences were choreographed by Shiamak. Shahid quickly went up the ladder and became a dance instructor in the academy.

The 'Kabir Singh' of Bollywood appeared in commercials for several renowned brands. He also served as an assistant director to his father on the show 'Mohandas B.A.LL.B.'

Shahid made his on-screen debut with Ramesh Taurani's teenage romance 'Ishq Vishk'. He turned down 'Style', the hit sex comedy in order to make his debut in a Taurani film.

These are the Top 5 movies starring Shahid Kapoor:

1) Jab We Met

This Imtiaz Ali directed super-hit flick revived Shahid's career. Although, the film is known for Kareena's career best performance, Shahid as a quiet and collective Aditya Kashyap also excelled in every frame. The full-fledged Bollywood romantic drama performed brilliantly at the box office.

Advertisement

2) Kaminey

Vishal Bhardwaj has made several amazing films and 'Kaminey' is surely one of those. Shahid exercised his acting prowess to full effect in this flick. The film had a stellar soundtrack and Shahid as Guddu and Charlie was nothing short of spectacular.

Advertisement

3) Haider

Every scene of this serenely shot and brilliantly acted film is incredible. A modern day adaptation of Shakespeare's 'Hamlet', the movie is based on the 'Kashmir Conflict'. Shahid delivered his best-ever performance in the film and earned a Filmfare Award for Best Actor. This one is a must-watch.

4) Udta Punjab

A controversial but well-made film, 'Udta Punjab' fetched another Filmfare Award for Shahid. This Abhishek Chaubey directed flick is based on the drug menace in Punjab. Shahid as 'Tommy Singh' is spectacular. The film was an average grosser but garnered critical acclaim.

Advertisement

5) Kabir Singh

Amidst all the controversy around the subject matter of the film and contrasting opinions on how it should be perceived, one common factor on which everybody agreed was that Shahid Kapoor absolutely nailed the part. 'Kabir Singh' turned out to be a blockbuster, all thanks to the stellar performances and super-hit soundtrack.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 05:46 PM IST