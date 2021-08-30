Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan parties with Ananya Panday's cousin Ahaan and other friends; photo goes viral

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was recently spotted partying with his friends.

A photo of Aryan posing with his gang has gone viral on social media. It was originally shared by one of Aryan's friends. The photo also features actress Ananya Panday's cousin Ahaan.

Aryan is seen wearing an olive green shirt, which he paired with a plain white t-shirt.

In another viral picture, Aryan can be seen posing with a family of three who look quite excited to have bumped into this star kid.

Aryan may not be that active on Instagram but he breaks the internet whenever he posts a picture. He also enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

Earlier this month, Aryan, who has usually kept his personal life private on the internet, surprised netizens by sharing his sunkissed picture.

Looking at his post, one cannot keep from noticing how Aryan looks like a reflection of his father! "Forgot about the mandatory graduation post. Better late than never I guess," the 23-year-old superstar-kid wrote, hinting that he has recently graduated from the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts.

While Aryan made a cameo appearance in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' as a child and recently, dubbed as Simba for the Hindi version of 'The Lion King', he has no plans to become an actor.

Shah Rukh Khan had made this revelation on David Letterman's show, 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction'.

"He came and said 'I don't think I want to act'. And his issue was, which I think is very practical and honest. He said 'Every time I'll be compared to you. So if I do well, it will not be because I got skilled at this. It'll be 'oh obviously he's his son, so he will do well'. It's in the genes. And if I don't do well, it'll always be look at him. What his father did and look at him. What is he doing? So he said 'I don't want to be in that kind of position'," Shah Rukh had said.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 11:39 AM IST