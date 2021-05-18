Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan's graduation picture has a 'Friends' connection

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan recently graduated from the University of Southern California (USC).
A leaked picture of the star kid, shows him sporting a black graduation robe and receiving his degree in the art of filmmaking.
His full name - Aryan Shah Rukh Khan - was written underneath. "Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television production, School of Cinematic Arts," it read.
As soon as the picture went viral, fans dropped congratulatory messages for Aryan. However, some also noticed the same ceremony witnessed by “Friends” actress Lisa Kudrow.
Lisa's son Julian Stern also graduated from USC with the same degree, making many assume that the two were classmates.
Aryan ventured into showbiz with ‘The Lion King’ reboot.
The Hindi dubbed version had SRK voicing Mufasa and Aryan as Simba.
Back in 2018, Shah Rukh Khan told Mumbai Mirror that Aryan doesn’t want to be an actor, but wants to make films and become a director.
He said, “Gauri and I never told our kids that they have to grow up to be actors. People around would say handsome hai, tall hai, body achcha hai, but if looks were a criterion, I’d never have been an actor.”
Earlier this year, Aryan grabbed the spotlight after he took SRK's seat at the IPL Auction 2021 on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) table.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will return to the screens with Yash Raj Films' “Pathan”.
The film’s narrative is around a slick and stylish revenge drama and will have some high-octane action sequences choreographed by action director Parvez Shaikh, who previously worked on 'War'.
The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles, will also feature a cameo by Salman Khan.
Besides ‘Pathan’, Shah Rukh Khan will also don the producer's hat alongside Alia Bhatt for 'Darlings'.
'Darlings' is pitched as a quirky story about a mother-daughter duo. While Alia plays the daughter, actress Shefali Shah is cast as the mother. Other actors on board are Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.
This is the second time Alia and Shah Rukh have collaborated. They worked together in Gauri Shinde's 2016 film Dear Zindagi, though as co-stars.
