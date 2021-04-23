Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan does not follow THESE female co-stars of his dad on Instagram

Deepika made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om, and then went on to work with King Khan in films like Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

On the other hand, Anushka worked with SRK in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and Jab Harry met Sejal.

Not to mention, SRK was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's Zero, which starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, too. The 2018 film had failed at the box office.

Aryan, who is currently pursuing his studies in the US, ventured into showbiz with ‘The Lion King’ reboot.

The Hindi dubbed version had SRK voicing Mufasa and Aryan as Simba.

Back in 2018, Shah Rukh Khan told Mumbai Mirror that Aryan doesn’t want to be an actor, but wants to make films and become a director.

He said, “Gauri and I never told our kids that they have to grow up to be actors. People around would say handsome hai, tall hai, body achcha hai, but if looks were a criterion, I’d never have been an actor.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will return to the screens with Yash Raj Films' “Pathan”.

The film’s narrative is around a slick and stylish revenge drama and will have some high-octane action sequences choreographed by action director Parvez Shaikh, who previously worked on 'War'.

The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles, will also feature a cameo by Salman Khan.

Besides ‘Pathan’, Shah Rukh Khan will also don the producer's hat alongside Alia Bhatt for 'Darlings'.

'Darlings' is pitched as a quirky story about a mother-daughter duo. While Alia plays the daughter, actress Shefali Shah is cast as the mother. Other actors on board are Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.

This is the second time Alia and Shah Rukh have collaborated. They worked together in Gauri Shinde's 2016 film Dear Zindagi, though as co-stars.