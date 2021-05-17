Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan is now a USC graduate, see viral picture from ceremony

As soon as the picture went viral, fans dropped congratulatory messages for the star kid.

Earlier, SRK had said that Aryan doesn't wish to be an actor like him but a film director. In an interview with David Letterman, Shah Rukh said that Aryan is wary of the comparisons that will be drawn between the two of them, were he to become an actor.

"My son doesn’t want to act and I don’t think he can. He looks nice, he’s tall and...okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps and he realises that himself. But he is a good writer," he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathan. The film will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. It will also reportedly have a special cameo by Salman Khan.