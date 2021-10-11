Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam makes first public appearance after brother's arrest; netizens ask paps to 'leave the kid alone'

Amidst the ongoing controversy of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan's arrest in an alleged drug case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), latter's younger brother AbRam was spotted by the paparazzi on Monday. After the video went viral on socail media, several netizens lashed out at the shutterbugs and asked them to leave the child alone.

The video shows AbRam and his friend getting down from their car. They are seen with their nanies.

It was shared online with the caption: "Lil #abramkhan must be missing his bro #aryankhan"

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "He probably doesn't know so leave him alone."

"Can we stop chasing kids, please? As media you too have a responsibility towards the society. Seriously," commented another.

A comment read: "Like , WTF !! Can't that little one stay apart from all this now !! Stop defaming srk's family over everyone mannn this ridiculous."

"Explain to me why you would focus on a kid??? Haven't you done enough. Granted this is your "job"but enough is enough. Leave kids alone they are too innocent," said a netizen.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship last week. He has been charged with offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act about the possession, consumption and purchase of drugs.

Earlier on Monday, a special court in Mumbai said it would hear the bail application of Aryan Khan on October 13 and directed the NCB to file its reply on that date.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 after the NCB raided a Goa-bound cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have recovered drugs from some persons. He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai.

He approached the special court for bail on October 8 after his plea for the same was rejected by a magistrate's court last week on the ground that it did not have the jurisdiction to decide the matter.

In his plea, Aryan Khan said he was innocent and has not committed any crime and that he has been falsely implicated in the case.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 08:04 PM IST