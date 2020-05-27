Shah Rukh Khan's rare throwback picture shows puberty hit him really hard

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has thousands of fan pages dedicated to him on social media. Although the megastar has been away from the big screen, his fans are often seen connecting with each other over throwback pictures and videos. A fan page recently shared a rare gem on Instagram and the picture is going viral.

The throwback photo is from Shah Rukh Khan's high school days. He's seen posing with his guy gang in the picture. Clad in a grey suit and tie, SRK is seen sporting messy hair and a mustache.

Check out the picture here: