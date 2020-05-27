Shah Rukh Khan's rare throwback picture shows puberty hit him really hard

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has thousands of fan pages dedicated to him on social media. Although the megastar has been away from the big screen, his fans are often seen connecting with each other over throwback pictures and videos. A fan page recently shared a rare gem on Instagram and the picture is going viral.
The throwback photo is from Shah Rukh Khan's high school days. He's seen posing with his guy gang in the picture. Clad in a grey suit and tie, SRK is seen sporting messy hair and a mustache.
Check out the picture here:
Before graduating from Delhi's Hansraj college, Shah Rukh attended St. Columba’s School. Last year, while he was in Delhi to meet PM Narendra Modi, he made a hush-hush visit to his alma mater. It was a quick affair as he met a few members of the school administration including Principal Brother EV Miranda and the 18 students from the school’s music and theatre society.
On the work front, millions of Shah Rukh Khan fans have been waiting with bated breath for his next film announcement. Speculations about his next project have been rife, which will either be Rajkumar Hirani directorial or Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s next or South director Atlee’s next. The superstar continues to stay mum on his next project ever since the debacle of his last release, Aanand L Rai’s Zero.
