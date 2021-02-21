Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathan', also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, to release in 2022

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who has been on a sabbatical since his last celluloid 'Zero' tanked on the box office in 2018, will return to the screens in 2022 with Yash Raj Films' 'Pathan'.

The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles, will release next year, revealed trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

He tweeted: "#BreakingNews... #Pathan - which marks #SRK’s return to the big screen after a hiatus - will release in 2022... Not 2021... #SRK collaborates with leading production house #YRF after a long gap."