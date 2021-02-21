Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathan', also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, to release in 2022

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who has been on a sabbatical since his last celluloid 'Zero' tanked on the box office in 2018, will return to the screens in 2022 with Yash Raj Films' 'Pathan'.
The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles, will release next year, revealed trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
He tweeted: "#BreakingNews... #Pathan - which marks #SRK’s return to the big screen after a hiatus - will release in 2022... Not 2021... #SRK collaborates with leading production house #YRF after a long gap."
Billed as an action-thriller and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), 'Pathan' is being helmed by 'War' director Siddharth Anand and marks Shah Rukh Khan's first film after 'Zero'.
Deepika Padukone will be seen as the leading lady in the action film.
In an interview with Femina, Padukone had spoken about the films in her kitty and confirmed that she is reuniting with the 'Chennai Express' actor for 'Pathan.'
Deepika said, "So, I immediately started with Shakun Batra’s film, which is a relationship story that we haven’t seen in Indian cinema before. Then there is Pathan, an action film with Shah Rukh Khan, next is Nag Ashwin’s multilingual film with Prabhas."
'Pathan' will feature John Abraham as the main antagonist.
The film’s narrative is around a slick and stylish revenge drama and will have some high-octane action sequences choreographed by action director Parvez Shaikh, who previously worked with Anand on 'War'.
It also has an extended cameo of Salman Khan.
On a recent 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss', which comes to an end this week, the 'Bharat' star confirmed his line-up of upcoming films and said,"Life goes on, show goes on. When this show ends, we will move to 'Pathan', then 'Tiger (3)' and later to 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'."