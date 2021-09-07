Shah Rukh Khan's next rewritten by Atlee for Nayanthara

Nayanthara was recently in the news for agreeing to act opposite Shah Rukh Khan in director Atlee's maiden untitled Bollywood project. However, the South Indian ‘lady superstar’ was initially not too keen to star in it. The reason? She wasn't happy with the way her role was written.

Wasting no time, Atlee went back to the script and rewrote the script to make more space for Nayanthara, whose screen credits since her debut in Manassinakkare in 2003 include such towering performances as Chandramukhi, Ghajini, and Anaamika (Tamil remake of the Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani).

ALSO READ South star Nayanthara to make her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan

A friend of the actress spills the beans, “Shah Rukh has a double role in Atlee's film. The two heroines (Priyamani plays the other role) had little to do. You must understand that Nayanthara was in no eager rush to make her Hindi debut. She is a huge star in Tamil cinema. For her to make an effort to make that transition, the offered project had to be really tempting."

Nayanthara has earlier worked with Atlee in two out of the four films he has directed (Raja Rani and Bigil). Sources close to the film claim that the last time a heroine in a Shah Rukh-starrer had such a meaty role was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Devdas.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 07:00 AM IST