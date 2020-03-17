Shah Rukh Khan's next film based on Muzaffarpur shelter home mass rapes

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who hasn’t announced his next film, despite being on a sabbatical since his last celluloid Zero tanked on the box office, is venturing into some really meaningful projects as a producer. Not to mention, after making waves on David Letterman’s show, the actor is now putting in a lot more thought before signing the dotted line.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Shah Rukh is all set to produce a film inspired by the 2018 Muzaffarpur shelter mass abuse case. The film is said to be directed by Pulkit, who has also written the script. His previous works include a show on Subhash Chandra Bose and a 2017 film called Maroon.

The report further mentions that Pulkit has done extensive research on the story after coming across the case. The film is reportedly going to roll in July this year, with the journalist as the protagonist in the film.