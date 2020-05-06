Shah Rukh Khan's new web series production 'Betaal' to release on May 24

Mumbai: "Betaal", Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's new web series as producer, is set for a May 24 release.

"Betaal" is a horror-thriller written and directed by Patrick Graham, who had previously directed "Ghoul". The show is co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan.

"The series has been shot extensively in India, especially in Mumbai, Lonavala and Khandala as it revolves around a fictional Indian folklore, the series will definitely be genre bending in terms of horror content with some incredible VFX and prosthetics work," said a source.