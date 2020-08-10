Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai office converted into 15-bed ICU facility for critical COVID-19 patients

In April, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan had offered their four-storey personal office in Mumbai to help BMC in order to expand their quarantine capacity, equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women and elderly. Now, his office has been reportedly converted into an intensive care unit (ICU) facility for critical patients.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan's office was being used as an isolation facility for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients. The space has now been upgraded to an ICU facility for critical patients. According to reports, SRK's Meer Foundation, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Hinduja hospital made the facility operational on Saturday, August 8. The office which has been turned into COVID-19 facility, now has ventilators, oxygen lines, resident doctors, nursing staff and paramedical staff.

Besides his office space, Shah Rukh had also provided 25,000 PPE kits to the frontline medical staff in Maharashtra fighting to contain the pandemic in the state. The actor’s group of companies, Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX had also announced several initiatives to support the efforts of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and the government in its COVID-19 fight. With an array of initiatives dispersed to diversify the effectiveness, the step was welcomed by not just the industry peers and influencers but also, the social media and dignitaries.