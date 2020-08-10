Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai office converted into 15-bed ICU facility for critical COVID-19 patients

In April, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan had offered their four-storey personal office in Mumbai to help BMC in order to expand their quarantine capacity, equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women and elderly. Now, his office has been reportedly converted into an intensive care unit (ICU) facility for critical patients.
Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan's office was being used as an isolation facility for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients. The space has now been upgraded to an ICU facility for critical patients. According to reports, SRK's Meer Foundation, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Hinduja hospital made the facility operational on Saturday, August 8. The office which has been turned into COVID-19 facility, now has ventilators, oxygen lines, resident doctors, nursing staff and paramedical staff.
Besides his office space, Shah Rukh had also provided 25,000 PPE kits to the frontline medical staff in Maharashtra fighting to contain the pandemic in the state. The actor’s group of companies, Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX had also announced several initiatives to support the efforts of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and the government in its COVID-19 fight. With an array of initiatives dispersed to diversify the effectiveness, the step was welcomed by not just the industry peers and influencers but also, the social media and dignitaries.
On @RedChilliesEnt, the Twitter handle of his production house Red Chillies Entertainment, the actor gave out a lengthy statement announcing his contributions to the current fight against COVID-19 through his group companies -- Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX. He, however, did not specify any monetary amount to specify how much he would be donating.
According to the statement released by SRK, through his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which he co-owns with wife Gauri Khan, Juhi Chawla Mehta and Jay Mehta, he had committed to contribute to the PM-Cares Fund. Through Red Chillies Entertainment co-owned by Gauri and SRK, he had committed to contributing to the Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund
That apart, the media release said, the superstar had also pledged Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare providers and health care workers. KKR and Meer Foundation pledged to work with the West Bengal and the Maharashtra governments and contribute 50,000 PPE kits and work at raising awareness among people.
SRK's Meer Foundation along with the foundation Ek Saath will provide daily food requirements to over 5500 families for at least a month in Mumbai. Meer Foundation is also collaborating with Roti Foundation -- founded by former Director General of Police, Maharashtra, Mr D. Sivanandhan -- to provide meals to underprivileged people and daily wage labourers, besides pitching in with grocery and other basic essential support for daily wage in association with Working People's Charter and also continue extending help to acid attack survivors, the statement said.
