Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana to star in Zoya Akhtar's film based on Archie Comics? Here's what we know

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who was papped at filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's office a few days back, is reportedly going to make her Bollywood debut.

Rumours are rife that Suhana will debut with Zoya's film based on Archie Comics.

Late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, will also be part of the project.

Last year in November, Zoya took to social media to officially announce the project. She wrote, "Archie and the Crew are about to get Down and Desi! "The Archies" A coming-of-age musical drama directed by me Coming soon to Netflix."

Zoya’s company Tiger Baby Films will co-produce the film with Graphic India.

However, neither Zoya nor the three star kids have commented on the matter.

Meanwhile, Suhana has featured in a number of plays, including an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in London. She also starred in a short film titled 'The Grey Part of Blue.'

Back in 2018, Suhana had also featured on the cover of the fashion magazine Vogue.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 05:57 PM IST