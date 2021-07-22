Shah Rukh Khan's 17-yr-old fan trafficked from WB on promise of working in films with actor, rescued

A 17-year-old girl from West Bengal 's Palashipara was trafficked by a man who posed as Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's manager.

The man had befriended the girl on Facebook and lured her into travelling to Mumbai with promise of providing roles in SRK's films, reported ANI.

Government Railway Police rescued the minor and arrested the man. He has reportedly been sent to custody.

Their tweet read: "GRP has rescued a 17-year-old who was trafficked from Palashipara, West Bengal to Mumbai with promise of providing roles in films with Shah Rukh Khan. The man, who lured the girl by posing as an event manager on social media, has been arrested: Dnyaneshwar Katkar, SI, Dadar GRP."