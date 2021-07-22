Shah Rukh Khan's 17-yr-old fan trafficked from WB on promise of working in films with actor, rescued

A 17-year-old girl from West Bengal 's Palashipara was trafficked by a man who posed as Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's manager.
The man had befriended the girl on Facebook and lured her into travelling to Mumbai with promise of providing roles in SRK's films, reported ANI.
Government Railway Police rescued the minor and arrested the man. He has reportedly been sent to custody.
Their tweet read: "GRP has rescued a 17-year-old who was trafficked from Palashipara, West Bengal to Mumbai with promise of providing roles in films with Shah Rukh Khan. The man, who lured the girl by posing as an event manager on social media, has been arrested: Dnyaneshwar Katkar, SI, Dadar GRP."
Khan, who has been on a sabbatical since his last celluloid 'Zero' tanked on the box office in 2018, is currently working on Yash Raj Films' action thriller 'Pathan'. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.
The film’s narrative is around a slick and stylish revenge drama and will have some high-octane action sequences choreographed by action director Parvez Shaikh, who previously worked on 'War'.
After 'Pathan', SRK will begin the work on his next film, which will be directed by Atlee. The superstar will plays a dual role in the film. South star Nayanthara is set to make her debut in the film with Shah Rukh Khan.
Khan also has a cameo in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in lead roles.
He is also co-producing Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings'.
