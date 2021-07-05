'Shah Rukh Khan was compared to Amitabh Bachchan': 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' producer on why season 5 didn't work

Quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', one of the most loved Television shows, recently completed 21 years.
The game show that features megastar Amitabh Bachchan as the host went on air in the year 2000 and since then, has had 12 seasons with the 13th edition being in the production stage at present.
While Big B has donned the host's hat for 12 seasons, the show's makers had also roped in superstar Shah Rukh Khan for the fifth installment of the show. The season that aired in 2011, however, failed to impress the audience.
In a recent interview with Indian Express, 'Kaun Banega Corepati's producer Siddharth Basu opened up about why people couldn't accept SRK in Big B's place.
The producer said that Shah Rukh Khan has done three shows with him and he feels that the 'Zero' actor is one of the "most natural" hosts. However, SRK's comparison to Amitabh Bachchan was the only reason the season didn't work out, he said.
Basu added SRK's charm and wit helped the show get good ratings but he couldn't fill the legendary actor's shoes as "AB will always be the ABC of KBC."
The game show is all set to return with a fresh season soon. The registration for KBC 13 began in May and the selection process was conducted digitally through SonyLIV app, owing to the coronavirus crisis in the country.
On a related note, the filming of the 12th season of KBC in July 2020 took place at a time when India was witnessing the first wave of the deadly infection. While the coronavirus pandemic thwarted many projects, the show's team made it possible by changing the overall format of the show.
For the first time in 20 years, the show was hosted with no live audience.
While shooting for KBC 12, Abhishek Bachchan was diagnosed with COVID-19. After recovering from the infection, Big B had returned to the sets and started shooting again while adhering to all the safety protocols.