'Shah Rukh Khan was compared to Amitabh Bachchan': 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' producer on why season 5 didn't work

Quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', one of the most loved Television shows, recently completed 21 years.

The game show that features megastar Amitabh Bachchan as the host went on air in the year 2000 and since then, has had 12 seasons with the 13th edition being in the production stage at present.

While Big B has donned the host's hat for 12 seasons, the show's makers had also roped in superstar Shah Rukh Khan for the fifth installment of the show. The season that aired in 2011, however, failed to impress the audience.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, 'Kaun Banega Corepati's producer Siddharth Basu opened up about why people couldn't accept SRK in Big B's place.

The producer said that Shah Rukh Khan has done three shows with him and he feels that the 'Zero' actor is one of the "most natural" hosts. However, SRK's comparison to Amitabh Bachchan was the only reason the season didn't work out, he said.