Shah Rukh Khan turns 56: Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana and other B-Town celebs shower love on SRK

As Shah Rukh Khan turned 56 on Tuesday, a slew of Hindi film personalities such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Riteish Deshmukh and Simi Garewal among many others took to social media to wish the 'King of Romance'.

As it's the superstar's birthday, #HappyBirthdaySRK is among the biggest trends on Twitter.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram handle and shared a lovely birthday note for SRK.

Sharing a photograph with the 'Dilwale' star, Ayushmann wrote: "Happy Birthday Shah sir. Aap aur apka parivaar salaamat rahe. Nikli hai dil se yeh dua! (Hope you and your family stay safe. This is the wish that has come from my heart)."

Taking to her Instagram handle, SRK's 'Asoka' co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a monochrome picture of the birthday star and wrote, "Forever ruling. Happy birthday, SRK."

Shah Rukh's 'Dil To Pagal Hai' co-stars Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit also posted birthday wishes on their Instagram Stories.

Karisma shared a picture of them dancing together and wrote, "Memories and moments. Hope you have a wonderful birthday SRK!" Madhuri shared a still from their song together and added the birthday message, "Happy birthday to the most humble and ever charming Shahrukh. May you live a long and happy life."

Shah Rukh's 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' co-star Anushka Sharma shared a handsome picture of SRK on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Happy Birthday Shah Rukh. May you shine brightest always!"

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who directed the movie 'Zero', posted a beautiful monochrome picture in which he can be seen sharing smiles with SRK.

He added the caption, "To the man who defines love, courage and guts like nobody does. Happy birthday Khan Saab !!!! You inspire @iamsrk Sir....ALWAYS."

Malaika Arora walked down the memory lane and shared a still with SRK from their hit song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from 'Dil Se'.

In the caption, she wrote: "23 years back was a fan girl n I continue to be one. Seeing you through all these years and how you carry yourself has not just been a pleasure but also inspiring. How you strive tirelessly to make everyday and every year better for people around you is beyond amazing."

"This year... this day is extra special, this day is extra sweet and I hope it always remains that way cos you deserve it all. Now and forever!!!! Happy birthday @iamsrk."

Veteran actress Simi Garewal tweeted: "Happy birthday dear @iamsrk! That you've weathered both storms & success with such grace is a testament to your character & dignity. You have a soul connection with millions, unlike anyone else. You have the right to be a legend. What a bright light u are SRK. Just keep shining.."

Filmmaker duo Abbas Mustan wrote a simple message.

"Dear Shahrukh bhai @iamsrk wishing you a very happy birthday...God bless you with best of everything in life. Lots of love," the message read.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh said that he only has love for him in his heart.

"Our forever favourite!!!! Happy Birthday Dearest @iamsrk - we only have love for you in our hearts . #HappyBirthdaySRK @geneliad."

Mrunal Thakur dropped a picture with SRK and captioned it: "Happy Birthday SRK."

Several other celebrities including Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Farah Khan, Vishal Dadlani, Rahul Dev, Nikitin Dheer, Nimrat Kaur, Aahana Kumra and others extended their heartfelt wishes for King Khan through their respective social media handles.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 03:29 PM IST