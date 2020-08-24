Shah Rukh Khan trolled for ‘photoshopped tilak’ in Ganesh Chaturthi selfie

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday performed the rituals of Ganpati Visarjan and bade adieu to Lord Bappa in an affectionate manner.
The 'Don' star posted a black-and-white, half-faced selfie on Twitter, and also shared a sweet message for his legion of followers.
"Prayers and visarjan done... This #GaneshChaturthi, may Lord Ganesha bestow upon you and your loved ones, blessings and happiness... Ganpati Bappa Morya!" the 54-year-old actor tweeted.
However, it seems to be a yearly norm that the actor gets trolled on social media for his faith. This time it was for the “photoshopped tilak” (red dot) on his forehead.
Here are some reactions on Twitter.
For those unversed, SRK had posted a similar picture during Diwali in 2019.
The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, began on August 22. The festivities will end with the final immersion of the Ganesha idols, called the Visarjan.
The festival is celebrated with much grandeur in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat among other states.
