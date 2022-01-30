Shah Rukh Khan to resume 'Pathan' and other film shoots soon: Report

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has stayed away from the public ever since his son Aryan Khan's arrest and bail in a drugs case and even now, when his son is back home, he has maintained a low profile.

SRK, who was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film 'Zero', will soon return to the sets to resume shooting of his film 'Pathan' which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

According to a report in ETimes, SRK plans to complete 'Pathan' in the next two months, which also has a few foreign location shoots, and then resume shooting of his film with director Atlee.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh also has a Rajkumar Hirani film that he wants to start this year.

For those unversed, the superstar had stopped shooting for his films and other projects after Aryan landed into trouble with the drug case and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Of late, SRK has been seen in new advertisements for the brand’s that he’s endorsed over the years and now, with COVID-19 cases declining in Mumbai, he is expected to resume his films shoots.

According to several media reports, SRK has been working out rigorously at his home Mannat and he is following a strict diet to get back in shape.

Earlier this month, the 56-year-old actor returned to Instagram for the first time since Aryan was mired in an alleged drug bust in October last year. Taking to the social media application, SRK posted a commercial for an electronic brand, in which he features along with his wife Gauri Khan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Photos: Shah Rukh Khan sends handwritten note to Egyptian travel agent who helped Indian professor

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 09:47 AM IST