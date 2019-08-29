Shah Rukh Khan to replace Salman Khan for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah?

The source says that when the filmmaker decides to make a movie, he completes it. “He wanted to do Bajirao Mastani with Kareena Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan a decade ago. It didn’t happen then but later he made it with Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh. Shah Rukh and SLB haven’t worked together after Devdas and have been in talks for Izhaar. But buzz is that, now SLB is keen that Shah Rukh steps into Salman’s shoes for Inshallah and is in talks with him for the same. It’s all under wraps right now and will take time for an announcement to happen. SRK and Alia have worked together in Dear Zindagi and look great together on screen. There was no love story in Dear Zindagibetween them so it would be interesting to see what happens if Shah Rukh and Alia appear together on screen again. One can expect fireworks for sure. Shah hasn’t announced any movie till now but he is expected to make two big announcements soon once everything gets finalised – possibly Raj Kumar Hirani’s next and if all goes well, then Inshallah.”

In the meantime, there’s also talk that the filmmaker’s favourite actor Ranveer Singh may rush to his rescue and do another film with him. “But while Ranveer and SLB would love to work together again, the logistics look a bit tough right now as the star’s dates are locked for Yash Raj Films‘ next, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, where he plays a Gujarati. The movie is directed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar and produced by Maneesh Sharm and is expected to go on floors from October, once Kabir Khan’s ‘83 is complete. Also, Salman was playing an older man in Inshallah and with Ranveer doing it; the script would need to be tweaked. Shah Rukh suits the role in Inshallah to perfection as the suave, stylish tycoon from US and the script and screenplay is ready.”

The source adds that as SRK and SLB had worked together in Devdas (2002), they have always shared a warm and cordial association. “Now it remains to be seen whether Sanjay Leela Bhansali will direct Izhaar or Inshallah with the super star, if everything goes well.”