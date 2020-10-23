Shah Rukh Khan to play a double role in south filmmaker Atlee's next: Report

After a two-year sabbatical from the big screen, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a comeback with more than one project.
Days after it was reported that King Khan’s next titled ‘Pathan’ to feature Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, a report by Mid-Day gives insight on his role in another untitled film helmed by South director Atlee.
The report claims that SRK will essay the role of father and son whose “conflicting ideals drive a wedge between them.”
This will be Khan’s third attempt at a double role after ‘Duplicate’ (1998) and ‘Don’ (2006), which worked well on the big screen.
However, here the characters are generations apart as seen in other Bollywood ventures like Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Sooryavansham’ (1999), and Sridevi’s ‘Lamhe’ (1991) to name a few.
The narrative of this upcoming film is said to be around a father who is a senior RAW agent, on a mission to capture his son who is a gangster.
A source told the tabloid that the film is roughly based on Ramesh Sippy's Shakti (1982) and will see Khan sport some heavy-duty prosthetics.
The film will go on floors from mid-2021, after the completion of ‘Pathan’.
Atlee is among the most successful new-age Tamil filmmakers. The 33-year-old has directed Tamil superstar Vijay in consecutive blockbusters, 'Theri' (2016), 'Mersal' (2017), and 'Bigil' (2019).
Meanwhile, SRK's 'Pathan' will be helmed by 'WAR' fame director Siddharth Anand. The film’s narrative is around a slick and stylish revenge drama and will have some high-octane action sequences.
Khan will also be seen making a cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s sci-fi trilogy 'Brahmastra', which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.
He also reportedly has special roles in R Madhavan's debut directorial feature 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', where he plays a journalist who interviews scientist Nambi Narayanan and takes us through the protagonist's journey in flashback.
SRK has already shot his portions for the two films last year.
