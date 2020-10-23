Shah Rukh Khan to play a double role in south filmmaker Atlee's next: Report

After a two-year sabbatical from the big screen, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a comeback with more than one project.

Days after it was reported that King Khan’s next titled ‘Pathan’ to feature Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, a report by Mid-Day gives insight on his role in another untitled film helmed by South director Atlee.

The report claims that SRK will essay the role of father and son whose “conflicting ideals drive a wedge between them.”

This will be Khan’s third attempt at a double role after ‘Duplicate’ (1998) and ‘Don’ (2006), which worked well on the big screen.

However, here the characters are generations apart as seen in other Bollywood ventures like Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Sooryavansham’ (1999), and Sridevi’s ‘Lamhe’ (1991) to name a few.

The narrative of this upcoming film is said to be around a father who is a senior RAW agent, on a mission to capture his son who is a gangster.

A source told the tabloid that the film is roughly based on Ramesh Sippy's Shakti (1982) and will see Khan sport some heavy-duty prosthetics.

The film will go on floors from mid-2021, after the completion of ‘Pathan’.