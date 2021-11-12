Shah Rukh Khan to hire a new bodyguard for himself before resuming 'Pathan' shoot - Here's why

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who had paused the work on his upcoming projects, is reportedly expected to resume work in December.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested his son Aryan Khan on October 3 in a drug bust case. Following his arrest, he had no choice but to stop the shoot and return to Mumbai to be with his family.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh is now much relieved after Aryan got bail. He has decided to spend some time with family before diving neck-deep into work again.

The actor has given a primary go ahead for the Spain schedule of 'Pathan', which, if everything goes according to the plan, is expected to begin by early next month.

According to a report in BollywoodLife.com, the superstar has designed some changes for Aryan. Shah Rukh reportedly wants a reliable bodyguard for Aryan whom he could trust.

Also, his bodyguard Ravi Singh, who has been with him for a long time and is considered a part of his family, has now been asked to be in Mumbai with Aryan. Shah Rukh will now hire a new bodyguard for himself.

As per the bail conditions, Aryan is supposed to visit the NCB office every Friday and with the new team investigating the case, there may be frequent summons and in such a case, Shah Rukh felt it is best to have someone known and trusted along with Aryan.

Meanwhile, Aryan has been keeping away from the limelight since he was granted bail last month.

He was arrested in a drug bust on October 3 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and was later sent to Arthur Road jail on October 8. Aryan had to spend almost three weeks in prison and the Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan on October 28.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh will be seen in 'Pathan' with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will also be seen in Atlee's next.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 02:27 PM IST