Shah Rukh Khan to fly to Spain in December to resume 'Pathan' shoot with Deepika Padukone: Report

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to resume the shoot of his much-awaited film 'Pathan'.

According to a report in News18, Shah Rukh has given a go-ahead to Yash Raj Films for the next schedule of 'Pathan'.

The Narcotics Control Bureau had arrested Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan on October 3. Following his arrest, the 'Pathan' filmmaker had no choice but to stop the shoot. SRK had also dropped all his work and rushed to Mumbai to be with his family.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh is now much relieved after Aryan got bail. He has decided to spend some time with family before diving neck-deep into work again.

The actor has given a primary go ahead for the Spain schedule of 'Pathan', which, if everything goes according to the plan, is expected to begin by early next month.

The report further states that there are some unseen locales of Spain which have been finalised for the shoot and the team will be shooting two romantic songs including the lead pair SRK and Deepika Padukone.

Also, Shah Rukh and Deepika will be presented in a never seen before manner in this song.

Apart from the romantic songs, there are some action sequences which will also be shot in Spain.

Apart from Shah Rukh, John Abraham, who plays an antagonist, is also going to be a part of the shoot. The entire unit is currently prepping for the schedule.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will also be seen in Atlee's next. Amid Aryan's arrest, SRK's body double Prashant Walde had reportedly stepped in for the shooting schedule that was taking place at Cumballa Hill's BD Petit Parsee General Hospital in South Mumbai.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 01:21 PM IST