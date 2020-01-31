Shah Rukh Khan to back Sanjay Mishra's film 'Kaamyaab'

Shah Rukh Khan is yet to announce his next film but has been working behind the scenes as a producer. Last year, he produced Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu followed by Netflix series Bard Of Blood featuring Emraan Hashmi. Kickstarting the year with another film, SRK is set to back Sanjay Mishra starrer Kaamyaab.

The film revolves around the story of character actors and their struggles. It will also star Deepak Dobriyal and Sarika Singh. The makers thought Sanjay Mishra was the right fit since his career graph mirrors the storyline of the character. Hardik Mehta will direct the project.

Hardik Mehta, meanwhile, is also directing Roohi Afzana starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.