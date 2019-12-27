Shah Rukh Khan takes son AbRam's help to share late Christmas wishes

New Delhi: A Christmas wish from Sharukh Khan was missed by his wide fan followers last day! In an act of compensation, the star took the help of his youngest son AbRam Khan to spread his wishes for Christmas.

The Khan of Bollywood, who was completely missing in action all day yesterday on social media platforms, extended his warm wishes to everyone through the help of his son, even though he is a day late.

The actor acknowledged his absence on the special occasion and gave the reason he was tied up with helping 'Santa' arrange gifts for the kids.

The 'Devdas' actor hopped on to Instagram to share an edited picture of AbRam wearing a Santa cap and posing for the picture.

"Was tied up with helping 'Santa' arrange gifts for the kids. So didn't get time to wish you all a Merry Christmas. May all of you find maximum happiness in wotever source of happiness you have. Lov to everyone. PS.:Thks for this edit...Santa appreciates all the help he can get," the actor captioned the post.