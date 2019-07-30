Shah Rukh Khan surprises Aahana and Viniineet on the sets of 'Betaal'

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan surprised actors Aahana Kumra and Viineet Kumar Singh by visiting them on the sets of Netflix's "Betaal".

Aahana took to Twitter and shared a selfie of herself along with Shah Rukh, whom she described as the "most charming man".

She captioned it: "Greatest joys in life come to you when you least expect them. A surprise visit by our producer (ahem) yes producer sahab Shah Rukh Khan, King Khan on the sets of 'Betaal'. The most charming man."