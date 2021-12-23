Shah Rukh Khan spotted on the set in Mumbai for the first time after son Aryan Khan's bail; photo goes viral

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has resumed the shoot of his upcoming projects in Mumbai. The actor was spotted on the sets for the first time since his son Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

Aryan (23) was arrested on October 2 in a drugs case after a raid on a cruise ship that was sailing off Mumbai's coastline. He was in judicial custody for almost three weeks before walking out of Mumbai's Arthur Road jail.

In the photos of the superstar doing the rounds on the internet, SRK can be seen in a black full-sleeves T-shirt and glasses. Several fan pages dedicated to the actor shared picture on Instagram.

According to a report in ETimes, the actor reached the sets around 4:30pm on Wednesday, while a heavy security was deployed at the location ahead of his arrival. He reportedly shot for an advertisement.

Earlier this month, Shah Rukh made his first digital appearance since Aryan Khan's bail.

Ever since Aryan's arrest and bail, Shah Rukh has stayed away from the public eye and even now, when his son is back home, the superstar has maintained a low profile.

According to several media reports, SRK is working out rigorously at his home Mannat and he is following a strict diet to get back in shape.

Meanwhile, SRK is also expected to return to work and start the new schedule of 'Pathan' soon.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the team will start shooting 'really important' sequences of the Siddharth Anand-directorial soon. The schedule is expected to go on for 15 to 20 days and all the three key actors – Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham – will be a part of this stint.

SRK and Gauri had paused their work after their son Aryan was arrested by the NCB. Reportedly, they are much relieved now after Aryan got bail and will now dive neck-deep into work again.

Recently, Gauri also returned to work and shared her first post on Instagram after Aryan's drugs case.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 12:53 PM IST