'Shah Rukh Khan should stop working in movies, start designing', says wife Gauri Khan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan should make a sequel of his 1995 blockbuster "Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge", his wife Gauri Khan feels.

Gauri's contention came in the wake of US President Donald Trump mentioning DDLJ in his speech while addressing the packed crowd at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on his recent India visit. He spoke of DDLJ as one of the 'classic films' that the Indian film industry has given to the world, leaving SRK fans in a frenzy.

Asked how it feels when one of the most influential leaders in the world acknowledges her husband's film, Gauri said with a grin: "May be he (Shah Rukh Khan) should make part two of DDLJ. That's the next plan and I think he will do that. I am going to tell (DDLJ director-producer) Aditya Chopra to make part two, so every president and prime minister who enters India should discuss that."

Gauri, who is a successful interior designer, then revealed a secret about SRK. The Bollywood superstar could be an architect if he had not joined films, she revealed.