Shah Rukh Khan shares sketch made by son AbRam, pens an emotional note

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and posted a picture of a drawing his six-year-old son, AbRam' made, expressing how he felt overwhelmed on seeing the same. The picture was captioned, 'AbRam and papa'.

Alongside the picture, SRK wrote a heartfelt caption that read, 'Being a father (3x) has been, my greatest source of pride, humility, inspiration & even achievement. It has taught me to choose innocent honesty over smarts....in every aspect of life. My lil one told me I look better than him in his drawing cos I am smiling without a reason....'