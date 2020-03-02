Shah Rukh Khan shares sketch made by son AbRam, pens an emotional note

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and posted a picture of a drawing his six-year-old son, AbRam' made, expressing how he felt overwhelmed on seeing the same. The picture was captioned, 'AbRam and papa'.
Alongside the picture, SRK wrote a heartfelt caption that read, 'Being a father (3x) has been, my greatest source of pride, humility, inspiration & even achievement. It has taught me to choose innocent honesty over smarts....in every aspect of life. My lil one told me I look better than him in his drawing cos I am smiling without a reason....'
The sketch saw AbRam's version of himself and his father surrounded by loads of hearts.
Here is the picture:
This is not the first time the B-town actor has taken to social media to express how proud he was with regards to his children's achievements.
Last month, he posted another picture collage of his youngest kid post his Taekwondo tournament and on another occasion he shared his son's pictures on winning medals after a school race.
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero', and ever since its release there are no confirmed reports of him starring in any other venture. The actor, however, is busy playing producer for the upcoming film, 'Kamamyaab', which stars actor Sanjay Mishra. The flick will hit theatres on 6th March 2020.
