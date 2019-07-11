Shah Rukh Khan shares a glimpse of 'his' Simba

<p>Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday shared a video presenting his son Aryan Khan as Simba from the upcoming film "The Lion King".</p><p>Shah Rukh tweeted the promotional video of the Hindi version of Disney's live-action film, where Aryan is heard introducing himself as Simba, son of Mufasa. </p><p>"Mera Simba," Shah Rukh, who will be voicing Mufasa, captioned the image. </p>.<p> The 53-year-old star's close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted that he got excited hearing Aaryan's voice.</p><p>"Pardon my excitement! But Aryan is the firstborn in our family! And even just hearing his voice has made me so so excited! And without a bias he sounds amazing," Karan tweeted.</p><p>"The Lion King" follows the adventures of Simba, who is to succeed his father Mufasa, as King of the Pride Lands, and narrates a tale of how he rises up to the occasion despite several attempts to bring him down by his villainous uncle Scar.</p>.'Lion King' fever grips Shah Rukh Khan, son ahead of India-Pakistan match.<p>"The Jungle Book" fame director Jon Favreau has re-imagined the world of Disney's classic to bring alive the new live-action version. He has stayed true to the classic story of Simba and used pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring the iconic characters alive on the big screen in a new way.</p><p>The film will release in India on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>