Shah Rukh Khan, Sanya Malhotra shoot for hospital sequences for Atlee's next in Mumbai: Report

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly resumed the shoot of director Atlee’s movie on Tuesday in Mumbai.

According to a report in ETimes, SRK sported an injured look, for the particular sequence, and actress Sanya Malhotra had also joined him for the shoot.

He was reportedly seen limping and entering a hospital set up where Sanya seemed to be playing a doctor. Later on, the 56-year-old star wrapped his part and left the shoot while Sanya was shooting till nearly 8 pm. The actor is expected to complete the hospital sequences in this schedule.

Fans of the megastar are waiting for his power-packed comeback, as it’s been nearly four years since his last release film 'Zero'.

Also, after wrapping up the shoot of Atlee's film, Shah Rukh is expected to fly to Spain for an action-packed schedule of 'Pathan', which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Recently, the actor also surprised his fans with a new video on social media. The video is an advertisement for a beverage brand and shows SRK fighting goons. In the ad, he can be seen sporting long hair and a beard, much like his look for the upcoming Siddharth Anand directorial 'Pathan'.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 07:27 PM IST