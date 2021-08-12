Shah Rukh Khan reviews Sidharth Malhotra's 'solid' performance in 'Shershaah', fans say 'Ab toh dekhni hi padegi'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all praise for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's 'Shershaah' which released on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday.

The film has been getting mixed reactions from critics and the audience. However, the 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' actor shared a special review of the film.

Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh shared the poster of the war drama and called Sidharth's performance 'solid'.

He tweeted, ""If a man hasn’t discovered something that he will die for, he isn’t fit to live." – King, Jr. Watching the impactful story of legendary Kargil War hero Capt. Vikram Batra (PVC), on screen makes us realise the meaning of this quote. Watch #Shershaah with Sid's solid performance."

Moments after he shared the post, filmmaker Karan Johar, who had produced the film, said that the entire team of 'Shershaah' is excited to read the review.

"Love you Bhai!!!! The team of our film #Shershaah is so excited to read this! Thank you," he wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fans of both SRK and Sidharth were delighted to see the superstar praising Sidharth's performance.

"Abb aapne bol diya toh dekhna hi padega. But Sir abb please apni bhi kuch announcement kijiye Sir, aur kitna late karoge please announce something related to your next movie bcoz it's high time now and love you," a user commented.

"aapne bol diya na, ab toh pakka dekhna hai," another user wrote.

"A legend talking about other legend," read a comment.

'Shershaah' is directed by Vishnu Vardhan which is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC). The biographical war drama narrates the life story of Captain Batra and how he led the charge of his troops during the 1999 Kargil war.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 05:12 PM IST