Shah Rukh Khan resumes shooting for 'Tiger 3' in Mumbai, Salman Khan to join him soon: Report

Almost two months after his son Aryan Khan was granted bail in the drugs-ob-cruise case, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has resumed the shoot of his upcoming projects.

According to a report in News18, there will be a crossover between Shah Rukh's character in his film 'Pathan' and Salman's character from 'Tiger 3'.

SRK has reportedly started shooting for his portion in 'Tiger 3' and has given almost two weeks for it. On the other hand, Salman, who is currently busy with his personal commitments and 'Bigg Boss 15', will join SRK soon.

On Wednesday evening, Shah Rukh was spotted on the sets for the first time since his son Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

In the photos of the superstar doing the rounds on the internet, SRK can be seen in a black full-sleeves T-shirt and glasses. Several fan pages dedicated to the actor shared picture on Instagram.

According to a report in ETimes, the actor reached the sets around 4:30pm on Wednesday, while a heavy security was deployed at the location ahead of his arrival. He reportedly shot for an advertisement.

Aryan (23) was arrested on October 2 in a drugs case after a raid on a cruise ship that was sailing off Mumbai's coastline. He was in judicial custody for almost three weeks before walking out of Mumbai's Arthur Road jail.

Earlier this month, Shah Rukh made his first digital appearance since Aryan Khan's bail. Ever since Aryan's arrest and bail, Shah Rukh has stayed away from the public eye and even now, when his son is back home, the superstar has maintained a low profile.

According to several media reports, SRK is working out rigorously at his home Mannat and he is following a strict diet to get back in shape.

Meanwhile, SRK is also expected to return to work and start the new schedule of 'Pathan' soon.

