Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Paulo Coelho's tweet about 'Kaamyaab', says 'am so moved'

This comes after the Brazilian author took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "The producers thank you in the very 1st frame, @iamsrk . I am doing the same. 2 days ago a great Brazilian actor , Flavio Migliaccio, committed suicide, leaving a note on how the industry treats their artists. This movie, labeled as “comedy”, is in fact the tragedy of Art."

Sanjay Mishra's 'Kaamyaab' revolves around the story of character actors and their struggles. It also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Sarika Singh. The makers thought Sanjay Mishra was the right fit since his career graph mirrors the story line of the character. The Hardik Mehta directorial hit the theaters on March 6.

Hardik Mehta is also directing Roohi Afzana starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment along with Sujoy Ghosh's Bound Script Production is also producing Abhishek Bachchan's 'Bob Biswas'. It is a spin-off film based on popular fictional character from the 2012 Indian thriller film 'Kahaani' .