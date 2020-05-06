Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Paulo Coelho's tweet about 'Kaamyaab', says 'am so moved'

Shah Rukh Khan is yet to announce his next film but the actor has been working behind the scenes as a producer. Last year, he produced 'Badla' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, followed by Netflix series 'Bard Of Blood' featuring Emraan Hashmi. Kick starting the year with another film, SRK backed Sanjay Mishra's film 'Kaamyaab'. The movie has been getting rave reviews and was even praised by renowned novellist Paulo Coelho. On Tuesday, Shah Rukh replied to his tweet and said that he was 'moved'.
Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "Saw the film when it was doing Festival rounds and it touched a chord with the whole team at @RedChilliesEnt Am so moved you appreciate. It’s a sad truth that character actors get forgotten. Look after yourself my friend and be safe & healthy."
This comes after the Brazilian author took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "The producers thank you in the very 1st frame, @iamsrk . I am doing the same. 2 days ago a great Brazilian actor , Flavio Migliaccio, committed suicide, leaving a note on how the industry treats their artists. This movie, labeled as “comedy”, is in fact the tragedy of Art."
Sanjay Mishra's 'Kaamyaab' revolves around the story of character actors and their struggles. It also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Sarika Singh. The makers thought Sanjay Mishra was the right fit since his career graph mirrors the story line of the character. The Hardik Mehta directorial hit the theaters on March 6.
Hardik Mehta is also directing Roohi Afzana starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment along with Sujoy Ghosh's Bound Script Production is also producing Abhishek Bachchan's 'Bob Biswas'. It is a spin-off film based on popular fictional character from the 2012 Indian thriller film 'Kahaani' .