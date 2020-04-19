Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra honour healthcare workers on COVID-19 frontline at the 'One World: Together At Home'

"Like it is impacting the rest of the world too. Battling this crisis is going to take its toll, and this is the time to take action.

"Right now, I'm working with a team of people to provide protective equipment, quarantine centres, food and essentials to patients, hospitals and homes. But to beat this worldwide pandemic, the world has to, must come together," he said.

The "Fan" star said it's important for people to contact world and private sector leaders, and ask them to continue to contribute to WHO's Solidarity Response Fund.

"So they can help to continue the hardest of areas and people who desperately need it. India, planet earth, we are one world. I love you, stay strong," the actor added.

Priyanka said the impact of COVID-19 across the globe has been "unimaginable", but its effect is "particularly devastating" for the 70 million people displaced in camps and shelters around the world, including facilities in the US.