Shah Rukh Khan poses shirtless for Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar shoot

Unveiling the most anticipated photo from his annual calendar shoot, fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani on Monday shared a monochrome image of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Ratnani took to his Instagram handle and shared the photo along with the caption, "Once You Become Fearless, Life Becomes Limitless. Invincible and Charismatic Shah Rukh Khan For #dabbooratnanicalendar @iamsrk."

The picture, which was a top angle close up shot of Shah Rukh, had him posing shirtless, with only his shoulders and face visible in the photo.

For the shoot, the 'My Name is Khan' actor sported an intense smouldering expression, looking straight into the camera.