Shah Rukh Khan pens down his COVID-19 'lockdown lessons' amid quarantine

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has revealed the lessons he has learnt during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

The actor took to social media early on Saturday to share his realisations while being stuck at home. He also shared a photograph of himself.

"Lockdown lessons...That we have been living far beyond our exigencies, most of which don't really matter as much as we thought they did.

That we really don't need (emotionally) more people around us than the ones we feel like talking to while we are locked up.