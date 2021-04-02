Shah Rukh Khan offers to choose a name for pregnant acid attack survivor's child

Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation, on Thursday, hosted a virtual meet where acid attack survivors interacted with the actor.
The video of SRK's interaction, which was shared by the NGO, shows the superstar taking health updates, congratulating a newly-wed couple and even promising a mom-to-be to help her pick a name for her child.
Shah Rukh is seen asking a new mother what name she has picked for her daughter. After promising another survivor to help her choose a name, the actor jokes, "Koi kaam nahi hai mere paas, kuch kaam to milega."
"Can't wait to meet these lovely women in person soon. Much love to my team at @MeerFoundation for bringing a small part of the family together to catch up & chat. Until we meet again.... In the meantime, stay safe & love you all!" wrote SRK on Twitter.
For the unversed, Khan launched Meer Foundation in 2016, on Fathers' Day.
"A foundation I named after my father – @MeerFoundation – aims to create a network of support for women. No better day than #FathersDay for me to introduce our website to the world," he'd tweeted.
According to the official website, Meer Foundation's mission is ' to enable, enhance and encourage – empower women by making them feel appreciated and inspired, and to foster humility, pride and gallantry among the men in their lives.'
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan, who has been on a sabbatical since his last celluloid 'Zero' tanked on the box office in 2018, will return to the screens with Yash Raj Films' 'Pathan'.
The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles, will release next year.
Billed as an action-thriller and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), 'Pathan' is being helmed by 'War' director Siddharth Anand.
He also has cameos in R Madhavan's 'Rocketary: The Nambi Effect' and 'Bhramastra'.
