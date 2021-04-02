Shah Rukh Khan offers to choose a name for pregnant acid attack survivor's child

Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation, on Thursday, hosted a virtual meet where acid attack survivors interacted with the actor.

The video of SRK's interaction, which was shared by the NGO, shows the superstar taking health updates, congratulating a newly-wed couple and even promising a mom-to-be to help her pick a name for her child.

Shah Rukh is seen asking a new mother what name she has picked for her daughter. After promising another survivor to help her choose a name, the actor jokes, "Koi kaam nahi hai mere paas, kuch kaam to milega."

"Can't wait to meet these lovely women in person soon. Much love to my team at @MeerFoundation for bringing a small part of the family together to catch up & chat. Until we meet again.... In the meantime, stay safe & love you all!" wrote SRK on Twitter.