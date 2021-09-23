Shah Rukh Khan makes it to Indian Sign Language dictionary, launched by PM Modi

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has got a place in the Indian Sign Language (ISL) dictionary, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month. Yes, you read that right!

According to media reports, SRK's name has been added to the nearly 10,000 words in the ISL dictionary.

As per the sign language lexicon, one has to hold the fingers of your right hand like a gun and tap above your heart twice to describe Shah Rukh Khan.

Reportedly, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, etc. had featured in the earlier editions of the dictionary. Other words and terms that have been recently included are Shaheed Bhagat Singh, online banking, carpooling, antitrust policy, tight-fitting clothes, etc.

The dictionary is developed and released by the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre in DVD form and bulky print version and consists of words and their corresponding signs.

ALSO READ International Day of Sign Languages 2021: Inspirational movies with hearing impaired characters

For those unversed, September 23 is celebrated as the International Day of Sign Languages every year.

On this occasion, actor Ranveer Singh has made a special appeal to the youth of the country. He urged the youth to create an inclusive space for the deaf community.

"If there is anything we all have come to value and embrace in the last year and a half is the power of community and being there for each other. My message to the youth today would be to keep doing the work you are... and if in any way you can create or propagate an inclusive space by working with the Deaf community, please do. From hospitality to education to creative arts. We can only make this change together and my trust and support lie with the youth of our country," Ranveer said.

Ranveer has been working hard to help the community. He has also been urging authorities to consider and declare Indian Sign Language (ISL) as the 23rd official language of India and also signed a petition aimed at furthering awareness of this cause.

(With inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

ALSO READ What is the significance of International Day of Sign Languages 2021?

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 04:07 PM IST