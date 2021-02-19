Shah Rukh Khan makes a rare appearance with sister Shehnaz, boards a ferry at Mumbai's Gateway of India

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who gave the IPL 2021 Auction in Chennai a miss, was spotted in Mumbai, on Friday. The actor was captured by the shutterbugs as he took a ferry from the Gateway of India.
The pictures showed the star dressed in an all-black attire, looking almost unrecognizable as he covered his head with a hoodie, wore sunglasses and a face mask.
A video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram showed the actor's sister Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan boarding the same ferry. The sibling duo, who rarely make appearances together, were reportedly heading to SRK's bungalow in a private boat.
On Thursday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was present at the IPL auctions. Aryan, who has often been spotted at KKR matches before, was filling in for SRK, who could not attend the event.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly shooting for 'Pathan'.
Billed as an action-thriller and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), "Pathan" is being helmed by "War" director Siddharth Anand and marks Shah Rukh Khan's first film after 2018's "Zero"
Anand has previously worked on Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's action drama 'War'.
It will feature John Abraham as the main antagonist and also stars Deepika Padukone.
The film’s narrative is around a slick and stylish revenge drama and will have some high-octane action sequences choreographed by action director Parvez Shaikh, who previously worked with Anand on 'War'.