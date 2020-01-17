Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and others attend Ali Abbas Zafar's birthday bash; see pics

Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, on Thursday, attended the birthday bash of 'Bharat' director Ali Abbas Zafar. The filmmaker who has just made a place for himself in the industry, with films like 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai', is celebrating his 38th birthday today. Zafar threw a birthday bash in Mumbai, last night and Bollywood biggies were among the attendees.
After sharing the stage with Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos, at an event, Shah Rukh Khan graced Zafar's birthday bash with his presence. Looking as dapper as ever, King Khan was seen clad in a black three-piece suit.
'Bharat' actor Katrina Kaif wore an orange bodycon dress for her BFF's birthday party. Katrina's backless dress made heads turn and jaws drop as the leggy lass flaunted her sexy legs and bare back.
In a video that's going viral on the internet, Kat can be seen cutting the birthday cake with her best friend. While her sister Isabelle captures the moment on her phone. Watch the video here:
The 'Zero' actors, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, both left the party together and were snapped on their way out.
The lead from Ali Abbas Zafar's next venture, 'Khaali Peeli', Ananya Panday also attended the party. Ananya chose a shimmery, figure-hugging dress and completed her look with pink heels.
Among the others who attended Ali Abbas Zafar's birthday bash, on Thursday night were Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Vidya Balan and husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Huma Qureshi and Mudassir Aziz.
