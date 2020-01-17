Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and others attend Ali Abbas Zafar's birthday bash; see pics

Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, on Thursday, attended the birthday bash of 'Bharat' director Ali Abbas Zafar. The filmmaker who has just made a place for himself in the industry, with films like 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai', is celebrating his 38th birthday today. Zafar threw a birthday bash in Mumbai, last night and Bollywood biggies were among the attendees.

After sharing the stage with Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos, at an event, Shah Rukh Khan graced Zafar's birthday bash with his presence. Looking as dapper as ever, King Khan was seen clad in a black three-piece suit.