Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora enjoy a 'perfect Sunday evening'; see pic

Despite their hectic schedules, a slew of Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Karisma Kapoor among others, managed to come together under one roof at a house party on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Karisma posted a picture, wherein we can see our favourite celebrities sharing smiles with each other.

SRK's wife Gauri Khan, ace designer Manish Malhotra, diva Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora were also present at the dinner.

"A perfect Sunday evening.#loveandlaughter," Karisma captioned the post.

Manish, too, shared the glimpse of the get-together party on his social media.

"That Perfect Sunday Night," he wrote alongside the image which was earlier posted by Karisma.