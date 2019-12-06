Shah Rukh Khan is living his life 'king size' in Los Angeles, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan is currently in the United States vacationing with his wife Gauri Khan. After Gauri posted a few snaps on her Instagram of her 'being a tourist', 'Zero' actor SRK took to his social media to share glimpses of the gala time he is having.

SRK posted a series of pictures on his Instagram looking uber-cool, soaking in the California sun and fans are going gaga over them.

In the pictures the Baadshah of Bollywood can be seen living it large in LA, as he chills by the pool side. Shah Rukh who is seen wearing a hoodie and tracks still managed to look as dapper as ever.

He captioned te pictures, "Finally the California sun is out....it’s time for the Pool...maybe should dress right for it now at my @airbnb villa in LA #Ad #LAonAirbnb"