Shah Rukh Khan is living his life 'king size' in Los Angeles, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan is currently in the United States vacationing with his wife Gauri Khan. After Gauri posted a few snaps on her Instagram of her 'being a tourist', 'Zero' actor SRK took to his social media to share glimpses of the gala time he is having.
SRK posted a series of pictures on his Instagram looking uber-cool, soaking in the California sun and fans are going gaga over them.
In the pictures the Baadshah of Bollywood can be seen living it large in LA, as he chills by the pool side. Shah Rukh who is seen wearing a hoodie and tracks still managed to look as dapper as ever.
He captioned te pictures, "Finally the California sun is out....it’s time for the Pool...maybe should dress right for it now at my @airbnb villa in LA #Ad #LAonAirbnb"
Before this, Gauri had also shared some pictures of her strolling through the streets, 'being a tourist.'
On the work front, After Shah Rukh's muich awaited movie 'Zero' flopped miserably, he decided to go in introspection mode and take some time off before he signs another project. However, according to the reports, Shah Rukh Khan has signed a film that will be directed by director duo Raj Nidimoru-Krishna DK, also known as Raj-DK. Not just that, the reports claim that this will be the film that SRK will act in first.
It’s expected to be a grand film and what’s more, the script, the title and even the actress of the film has been finalized, as per the claim. Lastly, reports say that the film is expected to go on floors in early 2020 and if all goes well, it might release next year itself or in 2021.
Inputs by Bollywood Hungama
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)