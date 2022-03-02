Shah Rukh Khan hosts AskSRK on Twitter; check out his witty replies to fans

After announcing the release date of his much-awaited film 'Pathaan', Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday hosted an impromptu Ask Me Anything session on Twitter.

"So much love for the announcement. Thank u @yrf #SidAnand #Adi @TheJohnAbraham @deepikapadukone for making me look good. And to thank u all lets do #AskSRK for 10 mins," he had tweeted.

As soon as he shared the tweet, fans flooded the micro-blogging site with with their questions for the megastar, including how long did it take for him to grow his hair for 'Pathaan'.

Responding to this, SRK said, "Bhai jab meri jaisi zulfein hon toh time nahi lagta…ghar ki kheti hai na."

A user asked him if he watched Aamir Khan's upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. To this, he replired, "Arre yaar Aamir kehta hai pehle Pathaan dikha!! #Pathaan."

Check out some of his witty replies to fans:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After answering a few questions, SRK said he has 'loads of stuff to finish' and joked that Yash Raj Films and 'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand make him work too much.

Check out his tweet:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'Pathaan' will mark Shah Rukh's return on the silver screen after a hiatus of five years. His last film, 'Zero', which starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, had released in the year 2018.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 06:59 PM IST