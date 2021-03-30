Shah Rukh Khan gets nostalgic after US Navy members sing 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera'

Feeling nostalgic about the iconic song of his film, Shahrukh Khan shares his reaction to the viral tweet of US Navy members singing 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera' at a dinner meeting between US Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Michael M Gilday and India's Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Taking it to Twitter, SRK wrote, "Thank u for sharing this sir. How lovely. Git all nostalgic about the time spent making this beautiful film and belief sung in the song. Thanx @AshGowariker @RonnieScrewvala @arrahman & everyone who made it possible."

The video got viral on social media when Taranjit Singh Sandhu, shared a video to Twitter on Saturday, which sees the US Navy officers singing 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera' from the film 'Swades'.

He wrote: "This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever.' The song was originally composed and sung by AR Rehman for the 2004 film Swades.